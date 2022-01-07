What are the benefits of chamomile oil ?; these are its uses in traditional medicine

The chamomile oil is a concentrated extract derived from this plant that for years has been used as part of the traditional medicine for its possible health benefits by having natural properties that are used as part of the intake of healthy foods.

The use of chamomile It has been described in medical texts from ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome since for centuries, it has been used for some digestive ailments and other conditions considered “common” or normal, diseases that people sometimes suffer from. The following information is intended to analyze the Benefits that have been proven by the science of chamomile oil and which of them are the ones that have worked as effective home remedies for treating some minor health issues.

Helps relieve stomach upset

An animal study was able to evaluate the effects of German chamomile extract about diarrhea, finding that this type of oil It offers protection against the accumulation of fluids in the intestines and can prevent stomach upset.

The first investigations found that the patients to whom it was applied chamomile oil in the abdomen they regained their appetite more quickly and also passed gas earlier than the patients who did not use it. Relieving these bowel problems that are sometimes very common.

Power to heal wounds

In accordance with Healthline, a study showed that the Roman chamomile extract it aided the healing of an infected wound in rats. And although this research was carried out in rodents, it is a first step for science to thoroughly analyze the effectiveness of this oil for the topic.

Calms anxiety and depression

If its benefits have not yet surprised you, let us tell you that there is some research that has determined that the extract of this plant can help people who suffer from anxiety and depression.

Soothes the pain of osteoarthritis

The aforementioned media specialized in nutrition and food issues indicated that a study indicated that applying essential oil of chamomile diluted in the skin for the treatment of osteoarthritis can soothe the pain that people feel with this condition. The researchers found that compared to participants who did not use this treatment, this ingredient significantly reduced the need for pain relief medications.

Anti-cancer properties

One study found that treatment with chamomile extract reduced the ability of cancer cells to grow blood vessels and try to avoid this disease. The researchers found that cancer cells were more likely to die when treated with the extract.

These are some of the Benefits who have the chamomile oil and that once you know them you can start to use it but before ingesting it or applying it as a home remedy it will be better to consult it with an expert in the field who can give a diagnosis thought about the needs of each body.