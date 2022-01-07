Price of the dollar today, January 7, peso starts appreciating

Today Friday, January 7, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.3767 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso ended yesterday Thursday at 20,5054 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

An appreciation marks the start of the last day of the first week of the month and of the year, driven by the publication of the non-farm payroll in the US, as disclosed by the economist Gabriela Siller.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.5054 – Sale: $ 20.5054

: Buy $ 20.5054 – Sale: $ 20.5054 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 20.70

: Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 20.70 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 21.01

: Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 21.01 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 20.77

Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 20.77 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75

Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 IXE: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75

Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Monex: Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 21.05 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.19

Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.19 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00 Santander: Buy: $ 19.57 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 19.57 – Sale: $ 21.10 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.90 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 41,784.7 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.09 pesos, for $ 27.64 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

