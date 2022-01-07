North Korea resigns from the Winter Olympics due to Covid-19 and “hostile forces”

North Korea said today that he will not participate in the Olympic Games Y Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics by “hostile forces” and the pandemic, although it supports China in a celebration to which the COI does not allow you to participate.

North Korea “It cannot participate in the event due to the maneuvers of hostile forces and the global pandemic,” the country’s state agency reported. KCNA on the decision, transmitted yesterday through a letter to the Chinese Olympic Committee.

Pyongyang expressed support for Beijing in the preparations and celebration of the event and harshly criticized the U.S and “its satellites” because they try “to prevent the successful opening of the sports festival”, something that it considers “an insult to the spirit of the International Olympic Charter“reported the KCNA.

The North Korea Committee he also did not attend the Tokyo Games, due to the pandemic, which led to International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend their participation until the end of 2022 for not complying with the obligation set out in the Olympic Charter to send a delegation of athletes.

The COI He also announced that he was leaving the door open to evaluate the participation of the country’s athletes who qualified for the sports competition. Since the beginning of the pandemic North Korea has interrupted exchanges with China, the main trading partner, as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus and fears for the shortage of basic products, while the majority of diplomats have left the country.

Seoul I expected a meeting in Beijing 2022 promote an interaction with Pyongyang and the dialogue was reactivated, at a time marked by diplomatic distancing in the peninsula.