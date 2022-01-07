Miguel Herrera humiliated Gignac and the Frenchman would consider resigning in Tigres

January 06, 2022 · 21:28 hs

At 36 years of age, more than seniority, which is evident in André-Pierre GignacIt is the leadership that it has over the Tigres squad, which although commanded by Miguel Herrera, is known to be faithful to the French star.

The Tigers forward was recently showcased by Miguel Herrera, in one of those outbursts of sincerity that “Louse” usually has and told Multimedios Deportes, that soon players over 30 will have to leave the team.

“A generational change is coming that not everyone is going to like it,” Herrera warned. For his part Gignac, the previous tournament was already affected by injuries and before Herrera’s humiliation showing that he has one foot outside of Tigres, he could consider other more drastic options.

According to France Football, Gignac is on Marseille’s reinforcements list. For his part, Gignac mentioned at the time that: “My story with Olympique de Marseille It is not over, “he confessed to the Telefoot media in Europe.