Learn to reshape your eating habits without dieting

There is growing scientific evidence to suggest that subsistence allowance they do not work. Research shows that food restriction it just makes you eat more. And in the long run, do diet can backfire, activating the body’s survival defenses, slowing down metabolism and making it even more difficult lose weight.

“The paradigms around willpower they do not work. You have to start by knowing how your mind“Said Dr. Judson Brewer, associate professor of behavioral and social sciences at Brown University School of Public Health.

Learn to remodel your Feeding Habits without dieting

So that a diet be successful, experts advise letting go of old ideas about counting calories and banning favorite foods, today is having a healthy nutrition based on the science of brain; that is, a variety of techniques can be used that promote full awareness of how we eat, the food we want to eat and remodel our Feeding Habits.

Traci Mann, who directs the Food and Health Laboratory at the University of Minnesota, notes that beyond the disappointment of not maintaining the weight, the diet also affects the body in various negative ways, as the feeding restrictive can affect memory and executive function, provoke obsessive thoughts about meal and trigger an increase in cortisol, the stress hormone.

“A diet It’s a nasty, short-lived way of trying to lose weight. You can take it off in the short term, but it comes back. It happens to people with great willpower and people with a willpower short”.

Eat Right Now, an application that helps people change their Feeding Habits

Dr. Brewer, an addiction psychiatrist created the Eat Right Now app that uses mindfulness exercises to help people change their Feeding Habits. A Brown University study of 104 overweight women found that mindfulness training reduced the feeding related to cravings by 40%.

While another study by Columbia University scientists found that training feeding Intuitive and mindful often resulted in at least one metabolic or heart health benefit, with improved glucose levels, lower cholesterol, or improved blood pressure.

“Eating behaviors, such as mindlessly eating French fries or overeating dessert, are often the result of cycles of habits that are reinforced over time. The brain learns to associate what makes us feel good with times of stress, reinforcing the cycle of habits”Says Dr. Brewer.

Therefore, over time, we can develop a series of cycles of habits that induce us to eat when we are bored, angry, stressed, tired or even simply when we watch television.

“The complicated thing about the cycles of habits is that the more automatic they become, over time you are not even consciously choosing these actions, “said the specialist.

The secret is to understand your own cycles of habits and the triggers behind them, because that can help break the hold they have over you by updating your brain with new information.

Mindfulness exercises, which induce you to slow down and think about how and why you are eating, can teach your brain what a meal to “feel good” doesn’t really make you feel as good as you remembered. Practicing mindfulness every time you look for a food or decide to eat it can interrupt the cycle of habit.

Try not to focus on the weightloss, the restriction of food or remove the food your favorites diet. Avoid labeling food like ‘good’ or ‘bad’. Focus on how you feel before, during and after eating, ”concluded Dr. Brewer.

