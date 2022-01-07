Learn about healthy and sustainable diets to achieve your ideal weight in 2022

Due to emergency sanitary living because of COVID-19, people have spent more time at home, so they have taken advantage of these opportunities in a positive looking to improve their lifestyle and Health.

Under this scenario, it is worth remember that one of the main goals of people to start the new year is to lose weight, that is why people are constantly looking for optimize your process and speed it up.

But nevertheless, lose weight in a short time it is very difficult, and this is probably something well known to people who have been on diets; Faced with the search for the most effective diets, below we show you which are the healthiest and most sustainable diets to achieve your goals in 2022.

The healthiest and most sustainable diets for 2022

It is important to mention that to obtain a results effective, it is almost always necessary to proceed calmly, losing little but constantly, because in this way it is less likely that there are Famous and hated “rebounds”.

In this sense, it is necessary to take into account the diagnosis of a specialist to know if the diet you want to follow is compatible with your clinical picture and in this way rule out any drawback; Once you have the approval from the doctor, you can start this diet that allows you to achieve results in up to one week.

Mediterranean diet

This diet is one of the most recommended when it comes to sustainability, in addition to being considered one of the healthiest to combat depression.

The Mediterranean is a diet based on foods based on vegetables with only small amounts of meat beef and chicken, besides that in her you’ll find more servings of whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, and legumes, plus all the foods that naturally contain quantities high fiber.

Among the elders Benefits, it is known that this diet contributes to weight loss, in addition to helping to control blood pressure and hypercholesterolemia.

It’s worth it stand out that the regular practice of doing physical exercise together with this type of diet that benefits our health also offers protection against diseases such as diabetes or Alzheimer’s.

Flexitarian diet

This diet is recommended mainly for people who lead a vegetarian lifestyle, but who occasionally integrate meat and fish to their food, specifically for those who eat meat more than 1 time a month, but less than 1 time a month. week.

The flexitarian diet is one of the most famous and easy to sustain for people who can live without much meat, as it prioritizes the abundant consumption of products vegetables like vegetables, fruits, vegetables and legumes.

In the last 5 years, according to what was reported by a study of the Oxford University, it has been shown that people are becoming more interested in adopting diets healthy with or without less meat consumption.

