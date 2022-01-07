Fans of America have a plan for the return of Agustín Marchesín

Agustín Marchesín is one of the most successful goalkeepers in America of the last times. In its passage through Coapa was a fundamental factor to win a League in the Opening 2018, a MX Cup and a trophy of Champion of Champions, where by the way, he was the hero by scoring the final goal in the penalty shoot-out and saving a couple more shots.

In mid-2019, the goalkeeper emigrated to Europe to sign with Porto in search of chasing the ground in the old continent to consolidate within the most competitive football in the world and play the Champions League. Of start, March He was on his way to comply with everything that was proposed, but a few months ago a knee injury came that led him to have to undergo surgery and after that, the technician Sergio Conceição relegated him to the bench.

Recently, versions from South America assured that Agustín would have spoken with the coach to let him know his desire to leave the club, this at the time of signaling an offer from Flamengo to bring him back to the American continent and give him the possibility of having minutes in his fight for a place with the Selection of Argentina to go to Qatar World Cup 2022.

Within these rumors, the American fans appeared to let the goalkeeper know their desire for him to return to the club. Even through comments on social networks they proposed a cooperation to cover the cost of the Argentine’s signing and thus, get his return to a team to which he himself has confessed that he would like to return.

“Let’s make vaquita so that it returns to America”, “We wait for you at your house” Y “Let him return to the team where he should never have left”, were just some of the posts from the fans, who undoubtedly long to see again Agustín Marchesín under the three posts of the Coapa team.