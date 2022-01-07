Egg white: Improve your memory with its nutrients; we tell you how to use it

There are various food that provide a series of health benefits, including eggs, considered one of the most complete that exist and frequently recommended by nutritionists to complement different diets. A single serving of egg, one piece, provides different amounts of nutrients, such as folate or folic acid (9%), vitamin A (8%), iron (6%), energy (4%), vitamin B6 (4%), zinc (4%) and vitamin E (2% ).

In addition, according to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), A piece of egg large, approximately 50 grams, provides part of the needs daily selenium (27%), vitamin B12 (25%), choline (23%), riboflavin (15%), protein (13%), phosphorus (11%), vitamin D (9%).

The previously described values ​​is the Nutritional value that provides the egg as a whole (yolk and white), although there are those who prefer to divide it at the time of its ingestion, this in order to take advantage of the specific qualities of each of its components, in particular in the case of the egg white, since this product contributes numerous benefits to the health of the people.

What are the health benefits of egg white?

Among the attributes that the consumption of egg white contributes are improving vision and memory. PHOTO: Special

The egg white By itself it is a very complete food that includes various nutrients, such as choline, riboflavin, folic acid, iodine, iron, protein, selenium, vitamins A, B12, B5, D and E. And although it is believed that most of the nutrients in the egg are found in the yolk, and not in the white, the egg is a food which works best together.

Among the attributes that the consumption of egg white contributes are improving vision and memory, since, according to the Latin American Egg Institute, choline (one of the nutrients of this food) is associated with the process of formation of the brain in the fetal stage and as its development in early childhood.

While experts from the International Egg and Nutrition Center (IENC) highlight that the egg It has properties that are good for the eyes, thanks to its vitamin A content; “The yolk also contains powerful antioxidants that can counteract some degenerative processes that affect our vision ”, details the agency. Here are other benefits of the egg white:

It is suggested to complement the consumption of egg white with other healthy habits. PHOTO: Pixabay

Take care of the heart and helps prevent cancer, thanks to its antioxidant properties.

and helps prevent cancer, thanks to its antioxidant properties. Helps control Pressure arterial.

arterial. Stimulates the production of collagen and contributes to delaying aging.

and contributes to delaying aging. Helps control anxiety to eat.

So it is suggested that for the consumption of the product has a more noticeable impact on the body of each person, it is suggested to complement it with other healthy habits. Also, if the purpose is to stimulate memory, it is suggested to develop activities that contribute to brain exercise, such as reading or meditating.

