Roberto Alvarado guarantees that in Chivas he will only speak on the pitch

Until now Roberto Alvarado it is the only reinforcement that has Chivas de Guadalajara for him Clausura 2022 Tournament, For this reason, he knows that all eyes will be on him and this commits him to do a good job on the pitch, but also to behave as a professional 24 hours a day.

The “Louse” assured that his only objective is to leave a mark within the Sacred Herd and what if they are going to talk about their passage through it most important team in Mexico It is due to their good performances also off the pitch, which makes it very clear that the issue of indiscipline will not be a problem for the board that has had to deal with with extra sports themes on various occasions.

“I always promise to do my best, show my best version, I want to leave a mark on Chivas, that when I leave they will remember me. My commitment is from the first day I arrived. Off the field we know that we must be quite careful, we are in the eye of the hurricane so to speak. I feel calm in that aspect, I always try to be focused in soccer, give my 100 percent, there will always be a moment to rest and do what you want “, mentioned the “Piojo” in an interview for Marca Claro.

Alvarado puts himself under the command of Marcelo Leaño

The offensive midfielder played several positions in Cruz Azul, However, he acknowledged that when he played later, he did not like it at all, but he was always at the disposal of coach Juan Reynoso, which he will also do with Marcelo Leaño, who apparently still has not decided where to place the “Louse.”

“The title tournament started well, then they put me on the lane and I didn’t like it that much. I still learned a new position, that tournament was good for me. For extra-court reasons, I was not so good and the next tournament I did not start in the best way but in the end I resumed the Confidence, when I felt better they took us out in the playoffs. Always at the disposal of the technician, where he likes best where he sees me “, Alvarado commented.