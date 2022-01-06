Natural remedies: Arnica cream to improve blood circulation in the legs, eliminate heaviness and tingling

Have varicose veins or the annoying ones already appeared spiders? If so, I recommend that improve the blood circulation of your legs with this natural remedy made with a famous medicinal plant: the arnica It will help you solve this problem and at the same time, it will eliminate some of the symptoms of varicose veins such as heaviness and the tingle. Prepare a arnica cream Y she has healthy and very beautiful legs.

First of all, what you should do is go to a doctor to tell you the steps you should follow if you have varicose veins; Once you have gone, you can use the natural remedies that exist to address this health problem, including the arnica cream, a plant famous for all beneficial properties it has for the body and the care of certain diseases. Don’t let them varicose veins stop your life! Prepare this remedy and relieves discomfort immediately.

Why do varicose veins appear?

The Varicose veins are swollen veins that collect blood when their valves are weak or damaged. Those most at risk for them are women of adulthood, obesity, who do not exercise or have a history of varicose veins, according to Medline Plus.

Photo: Freepik

What is arnica and what is it for?

The arnica plant is a species that has several health benefits: it is the best analgesic and anti-inflammatory and it is used mainly to solve muscular pains. It is also healing, antiseptic, antibacterial, antimicrobial, antifungal, antihistamine, and sedative.

How to prepare arnica cream for varicose veins?

To elaborate this Home remedy you need:

200 grams of moisturizer.

12 grams of arnica extract.

10 grams of horse chestnut extract.

A jar.

Preparation and how to use:

-First of all, do an allergy test.

Photo: Freepik

-Afterwards, mix all the ingredients in a container until they are well incorporated.

-Later, save the cream in the bottle and proceed to give a massage to your legs.

I recommend that you do it every day at night, so that it works while you sleep. This is how it is arnica cream will help you eliminate heaviness and tingling in the legs, as well as improve the blood circulation in this part of the body. Give it a try and tell us how it goes!