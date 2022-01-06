Mercedes reloads F1 for Verstappen championship

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 05.01.2022 23:44:08





Mercedes keep going suffering the havoc that victory for Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ World Championship caused at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he was crowned for the first time as champion of the highest category. Toto Wolff, head of the German team has returned to speak of the subject and took the opportunity to send some messages to the FIA ​​and Michael Masi, race director.

On defeat and controversial decisions of Masi in some races, both for and against the German construction company, Wolff indicated that he does not agree with what happened throughout the season, so he asked to improve the system that the FIA ​​has in place.

“It is a bigger problem. My values ​​are simply not compatible with the decisions that were made and everything that happened. It is not just about replacing the race director. All the system making of decisions should to get well. There were many inconsistencies in the application of the rules “

The problems in the regulation

On the other hand, he pointed out that lack of clarity in the regulation of Formula 1 it only brings controversy like those that took place in Yas Marina, some more decisive than others in the process of the drivers’ championship that Lewis Hamilton lost.

“The inconsistent decisions us They carry inevitably at controversial. Many of them totally unnecessary. The lack of coherence was present throughout the year. But this latest decision had the biggest impact. And from a sports perspective, It was catastrophic because it decided the World Cup“.

Dart to Masi

Finally took advantage to send you a message to Michael Masi, when leaving glimpse, somehow, that perhaps he sought to make some races more spectacular with his decisions in some races, something that he totally failed.

“At the end we offer an entertainment. But that entertainment has to follow the sport and not the other way around. For example Stefano Domenicali is a real racing man and wouldn’t be interested in stepping in in the races simply to entertain. I can’t judge the pressure the race director is under at the moment, but the rules are the rules. ”