Katty Martínez and what she hopes to deliver to América Femenil

The arrival of Katty Martínez to America represented one of the transfers that shook the transfer market in the Liga MX Women Being one of the historical scorers of the competition, a national team and one of the undisputed figures of Tigres, the most winning club to date in that category.

Already in Coapa, Katty killer He shared his expectations and everything he hopes to deliver to the Eagles. She is full of illusions and desires to reach her best version with the blue cream for this tournament Closing 2022This at the time of contributing the experience that he has generated in his career for the benefit of the club.

“I hope I can contribute all my experience. I am not saying that I know everything or that I will know soon, but I hope with this team to give myself up because that is how I am as a person, that is how I am as a footballer. I will give all my abilities and what else I can to the team. In the end that’s what: working to get there and achieve my best version with the club. I know that many incredible things are going to happen and I am excited about that “, he shared to the club’s YouTube channel.

On his adaptation to the club, Martinez She said calmly because before signing with Azulcremas she already knew several of the players because she has gone with them to Mexican team repeatedly, in addition to the case of Karen moon, who was his partner in Tigres during several campaigns.

“I’m calm about that part because I know most of them. Obviously I have known Lunita (Karen Luna) for a long time in Monterrey and with the others I have had experiences in Selection, previous concentrations and from there I already know more or less how they are“, she expressed wearing the Americanist shirt.

Finally, Katty She had words of gratitude to the fans who have given her tokens of affection through social networks and incidentally, she left them a message assuring them that they can feel calm about what she is going to deliver to America, a team of which she said she knows the responsibility that implies to represent.

“Thank you for the fact that I can be here today. Rest assured, you can trust what I’m going to do here. I am aware of what it means to wear these colors and carry this shield, it is really a very big responsibility for me as well, I want to assume it in the best way. I am going to work to give the best version of myself I have for this team and I am sure that we are going to achieve great things “, Hill.