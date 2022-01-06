IMSS: These are the DISEASES that voluntary insurance does NOT cover in 2022 | READY

One of the most recurrent themes at the beginning of this year has been the acquisition of insurance for those unemployed or who do not have it due to their work. One of the cheapest options is the one offered by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS). However, it should be noted that despite being a government institution, not everyone can apply for it on their own and there is a list of diseases not covered by the voluntary insurance of this agency in 2022..

Either because the equipment is not enough or because of the high cost of the treatment, these pre-existing conditions are not covered by the IMSS although the sure it is processed in a way voluntary. Therefore, it is better to always be well aware of what no You will be able to attend to yourself even if you acquire it.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker