IMSS: These are the DISEASES that voluntary insurance does NOT cover in 2022 | READY

One of the most recurrent themes at the beginning of this year has been the acquisition of insurance for those unemployed or who do not have it due to their work. One of the cheapest options is the one offered by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS). However, it should be noted that despite being a government institution, not everyone can apply for it on their own and there is a list of diseases not covered by the voluntary insurance of this agency in 2022..

Either because the equipment is not enough or because of the high cost of the treatment, these pre-existing conditions are not covered by the IMSS although the sure it is processed in a way voluntary. Therefore, it is better to always be well aware of what no You will be able to attend to yourself even if you acquire it.

With this ready you will be able to know the diseases that are beyond the reach of the IMSS, assuming that you are a carrier of any of these evils, it could be useful to you. Said sufferings are left out due to the surgical, pharmaceutical and hospital, obstetric deficiencies that the IMSS currently has; so the Federal Law of the IMSS prevents them from being treated in your premises.

Faced with this situation, thousands of beneficiaries choose to take their treatments abroad, establishing themselves in a private hospital that can provide them with the care that social security no offers.

These are the diseases that IMSS voluntary insurance does not cover in 2022 | READY

As explained in article 82, Regulation of the Social Security Law regarding Affiliation, Classification of Companies, Collection and Inspection (RACERF), it is not possible to cover all conditions in this type of insurance. So in addition to the voluntary insurance of IMSS does not cover these diseases, they can also prevent the incorporation to said regime.

This is the list of pre-existing diseases