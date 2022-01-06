Dollar price today January 6, peso closes session winning

Today, Thursday, January 6, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20,5055 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 5 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.4588 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

The Federal Reserve’s announcement pointing to a rise in interest rates and also to cut stimulus to the economy earlier than expected had an echo in the markets, where the peso halted its slump.

The economist Gabriela Siller explains that the exchange rate responds to several factors that in many cases come from outside the country and a part of the volatility that the peso experienced during 2021 was closely related to capital flight in the country. mexican economy, initiatives and reforms.

This panorama is received by investors as a risk that sometimes they do not accept to take. But on the other hand, exports and remittances, related to the Recovery economic of EU They helped stabilize the local currency.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.4588- Sale: $ 20.4588

: Buy $ 20.4588- Sale: $ 20.4588 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 20.70

: Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 20.70 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 20.77

: Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 20.77 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 20.77

Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 20.77 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75

Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 IXE: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75

Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Monex: Buy: $ 20.12 – Sale: $ 21.12

Buy: $ 20.12 – Sale: $ 21.12 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.14

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.14 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00 Santander: Buy: $ 19.56 – Sale: $ 21.09

Buy: $ 19.56 – Sale: $ 21.09 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.99 – Sale: $ 21.02

Buy: $ 19.99 – Sale: $ 21.02 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.30

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 43,218.6 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.15 pesos, for $ 27.74 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

