‘Chivas is represented on the field and with what people see outside’

Chivas It is not for all players. Jesus Molina, captain of the flock for a couple of tournaments, detailed what it means to be a footballer who effectively represents the rojiblancos colors ensuring that not just any professional can with a responsibility that evokes what has been done both on and off the pitch ,

“Since I arrived I have understood the magnitude of what it represents Chivas, which is not only what we do inside, but what people see outside, “said the containment midfielder in an interview with TUDN.

“Chivas It is not for everyone, it is a different team. The environment is negative because when things go well for us, criticism is in full swing, we are in the eye of the hurricane, so that implies being more professional, more committed, talent is not enough, if you don’t polish it and put it at the service of the team in Chivas it’s not going to work, “he said. Molina.

Regarding the quality of the flock’s squad for Clausura 2022, the rojiblanco leader has nothing but good words because he trusts players of a level of National selection how can they be Alexis vega or Roberto Alvarado.

“We are mentally prepared, I think we are to fight at the top, you see line by line, we have national team players, I can mention many cases, Angle, Alexis vega, Robert ‘Louse‘ Alvarado that arrived now, the Tiba, Olives, players who would play in any team and it is a matter of matching those positions, “he said. Jesus.

