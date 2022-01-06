Agustín Marchesín leaves Porto in search of going to the World Cup

The goalkeeper wants to have minutes to fight for a place with Argentina in the face of Qatar 2022.

Marchesín leaves Europe with the hope of going to the Qatar World Cup 2022

For: Raul Garrido JAN. 05. 2022

Agustín Marchesín will leave Porto once he was notified that he will not be a starter and the former goalkeeper of America wants to go to the Qatar World Cup 2022 with Argentina so he seeks to have minutes during the year and his future would be in the Flamengo from Brazil.

From South America they assure that the goalkeeper is determined to leave and that at Mengao they already know his desire to go to the brazilian soccer in search of minutes, where he will have direct competition with Hugo Souza and Diego alves, exporter from Valencia of Spain.

After not entering into the plans of the coach of the Porto, Sérgio Conceiçao, Marchesín has asked to leave the club and the club has asked him to renew to send him on loans to another club outside of Europe, as reported TyC Sports.

Marche signed for Porto from America in August 2019 in exchange for 7.7 million euros and in the next few days he could cross the pond to sign with him Flamengo, a team with one of the best squads in South America.

Today Porto’s starting goalkeeper is Diogo Costa, the 22-year-old Portuguese who this season has won the battle shoulder to shoulder and thinking that it is a World Cup year, Marche wants to have minutes to win a place with Argentina.