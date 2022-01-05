WELCOME AGAIN, RODOLFO PIZARRO!

Rodolfo Pizarro, League and CONCACAF champion with the Rayados, returns to the Club to reinforce the team of technical director Javier Aguirre.

The Mexican player made his debut with Pachuca in 2012, a team with which he won the championship in the 2016 Liga BBVA MX Clausura Tournament.

After his outstanding performances with the Tuzos, the offensive midfielder was summoned to the Mexican Under 23 National Team that participated in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

In December 2016, he was transferred to Chivas, where he obtained a title in the Liga BBVA MX, one in the Copa MX and his first championship in the CONCACAF Champions League, achievements that led him to have regularity in the National Team. Mexicana, where she participated in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2017.

In July 2018, Rodolfo joined Los Rayados. During his stay at the Club, he played 64 games and scored 9 goals.

Under Rayados, Pizarro won the CONCACAF Champions League title in May 2019, and a semester later he was crowned champion in December at the 2019 Liga BBVA MX Apertura Tournament.

The CONCACAF championship led Monterrey to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup in December in Qatar 2019, where Pizarro was an important piece in achieving third place.

At the beginning of 2020, the Mexican midfielder was signed by Inter Miami of the MLS, a club with which he played 47 games and scored 7 goals, being one of the franchise players of the American team.

He has been summoned to the Mexican National Team of the technical director Gerardo Martino and has played matches of the World Cup Qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Pizarro returns to defend the Albiazul jersey and strengthen the team for the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, which begins in January, and the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played in February in the United Arab Emirates.

Welcome back, Rodolfo!

DATA SHEET

Name: Rodolfo Gilbert Pizarro Thomas

Position: Attacking midfielder

Date of birth: February 15, 1994

Age: 27 years

Place of birth: Tampico, Tamaulipas

Mexican nationality

Height: 1.75 meters

Andres Jimenez