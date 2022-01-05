Uriel Antuna throws a dart at Chivas and says they did not trust him

The Cruz Azul player stressed that he will reverse the bad image they made in Guadalajara.

Video: Uriel Antuna says that in Chivas “they did not trust me”

“The truth is that I never felt, in a certain way, so wrapped up it can be said that they had that confidence in me, because, well, at least with the technicians I always had that good communication that they told me things up front”

The bad reputation that was made to Uriel Antuna after the photo with Alexis vega and the tamarind vodka grew and Chivas did not stop it, the player considers, but he knows that of those errors he must seek the cleanliness of his image in the Liga BBVA MX.

“You learn from mistakes and that’s what happened to me and I had to learn the hard way and you have to correct those mistakes that cross you out in some way and that ultimately is not what you live daily. Then, nothing happens, unfortunately some press like that is and is acceptable, but one always tries to reverse these situations. “

In Chivas he did not show his best version, although he was always taken into account by ‘Tata’ Martino for him TriHowever, Antuna considers that he arrives at an optimal maturity period to increase his potential.

“I feel that I am more mature and more conscious, more committed and to give the maximum that same thing that I told you in a certain way that bad image that they have about me reversing it so that they see that it really was not what happened or that I am not like the press says I am ”.

Antuna points out that his adaptation to the team is going well and he tells him that Juan Reynoso, especially because the game model of the Celestial Machine is adapted to its characteristics, such as the long ball to attack spaces.