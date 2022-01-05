Top 3 Drinks for Lowering Cholesterol and Lowering Heart Attacks

High cholesterol is generated when the lipids that the body needs accumulate in excess and begin to clog the arteries, triggering heart problems. That is why specialists suggest maintaining a healthy diet and exercising to control levels of cholesterol and avoid coronary episodes. Among the usual recommendations, health professionals suggest consuming 3 drinks made with these fruits: tomato, grenade and blueberries.

According to Harvard Health specialists, one of the secrets to having a long life is to take preventive measures related to caring for the high cholesterol, related to a healthy diet. Is that a correct diet will affect the levels of cholesterol and consequently the bloodstream will function properly. Therefore, we will tell you about the properties of some natural drinks.

The first of these is the one made based on tomato, since it has been shown that the intake of this fruit contains lycopene, which is associated with a decreased risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Consequently, consuming tomato through smoothies or crushed drinks will be essential to reduce the high cholesterol.

On the other hand, the seeds of grenade are antioxidants vital for reducing the levels of cholesterol in blood. The study that supports this determined that consuming 50 milliliters of the juice of this fruit per day will improve blood flow, also reducing the risks of suffering from heart attacks.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, the cranberry juice will also affect the decrease of high cholesterol since it is an important source of antioxidants. In this case, research showed that the anthocyanidins found in berries will benefit the cardiovascular system through blood cholesterol control. Consequently, better health will be obtained, without forgetting to combine these drinks with a healthy diet and frequent physical activity.