They capture Saúl El Canelo Álvarez in an inconvenient state

The Mexican boxer Saúl ‘El Canelo Álvarez’ caused a stir in social networks after some videos of him visibly affected by alcohol were disseminated and viralized, In which he also looked very acclimated celebrating and singing, to the point where he asked his wife Fernanda Gomez to come over to where he was to dedicate a song to him.

Through social networks some videos were spread where the boxer is seen ‘The cinnamon’ enjoying a very big celebration with the Formula 1 racer, Max Verstappen, with whom he even sang some songs and took photos.

The events happened on December 31st, at an exclusive party in Miami, where several famous people met and celebrated the New Year together, where the boxer, his wife and several of his friends sang songs by Luis Miguel at the top of their lungs.

Even in one of the bvideos broadcast on social networks you can see the boxer ‘El Canelo’ singing to his wife Fernanda, ‘El Primer Tonto’, a song by the Nuevo León Cardinals, and although he did not sing it perfectly due to the extra drinks he brought, he did it at the top of his lungs and with a lot of feeling.

Even in the New Year’s Eve celebration, ‘El Canelo’ and his wife Fernanda enjoyed very good music, since the reggaeton group Gente de Zona was present to entertain, an event that did not go unnoticed thanks to the wife of the high-performance athlete, who shared it on her social networks.

It should be noted that among the first fights he will have ‘El Canelo ‘Álvarez in 2022, your stellar fight is found with the winner of the match between Ghanaian Ilunga Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu, which will be given in May, so so far is waiting to know who will be the champion of that match.