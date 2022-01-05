The best and worst teams have been reinforced for the Clausura 2022

A few hours after the start of the Closing 2022 There are teams that have been intelligently reinforced, and others that seem to have so much confidence in the squad from the last tournament, or so little budget, or such poor management work, that they have made few or no moves.

And it is not that buying for buying, or exchanging for exchanging, ensures good dividends, but simply it is not seen that they seek to improve. The hiring traffic light of the MX League It changes color according to the activity that the different teams have had.

In green are clubs like Toluca, Blue Cross, Tigers Y Monterrey. The Devils they have totally changed their face. Machine It has brought Mexican players that make it look competitive. Tigers, for his part, he has been very selective in his purchases. Monterrey has given good hits of a media character.

In yellow, which are the ones that can still give more, they are America, who makes threats to bring footballers. Tijuana, which continues to do what the promoter Christan Bragarnik wants. Queretaro again renewed the campus.

Puebla, which will try to remain the surprise, despite its casualties. Mazatlan Y Athletic of San Luis, they are with several new players, but of unknown performance. And in red, among those who have left everything to the last moment and have made few moves, despite the poverty they presented last tournament, is Chivas with all the uncertainty that surrounds them.

You can read: “Rayados makes the signing of Rodolfo Pizarro official”

Pumas, which is weakened instead of strengthened. The champion Atlas and runner-up León, who fully trust their painting and made few purchases. Santos comes with a new coach and few hires, ending with FC Juárez Y Necaxa, bringing people who do not see much of a future.

The opportunity to register more players, either from Mexico or abroad, it will end in February and there will be one more month to hire registered footballers who have not had activity with their team. The traffic light of the MX League it changes color according to the movements of the teams, few can reach green and several will stay red.