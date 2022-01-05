Santiago Solari would take midfielder Iván Alejo to America

Club América continues to search for a right winger for the 2022 Grita Mexico Clausura Tournament, however, some negotiations have been paused or have fallen, media in Spain, place Iván Alejo in the orbit of the Coapa complex.

After the signing of the Uruguayan, Brian Ocampo got complicated, GOAL sources assure that the Azulcrema team had approaches to probe Alejo’s contractual situation, who would now be the first choice of the board and the Argentine coach, Santiago Solari.

Trajectory of Iván Alejo, possible reinforcement of America

Alejo, is 26 years old and according to the Transfermarkt portal it is valued at 8,000 thousand euros, in his football career in Spain he has worn the shirts of Atlético de Madrid C and B, Villarreal and Alcorcón in the second division, in addition to Eibar , Getafe, Málaga and Cádiz in the maximum Iberian football circuit.

The element born in Valladolid, Spain, has barely 5 games played in this LaLiga tournament with Cadiz, is a substitute for his team, according to the aforementioned source, America would seek a loan with an option to purchase for objectives.

Reinforcements of America for the Grita México Clausura 2022

Diego Valdes

He became the first reinforcement of Águilas del América, the former player of Santos, has ample experience in Mexican soccer, those of Coapa won in the negotiation with Cruz Azul, a team that also showed interest in the Chilean midfielder.

One of the bombs that America gave in this winter transfer market was the arrival of

Jonathan dos Santos

, who to Despite being born in our country and being part of the Mexican National Team, the midfielder has never played in the Liga BBVA MX.

