How much does the Rosca de Reyes cost? These are the prices at La Esperanza, Sam’s, Walmart and Costco

How much does it cost Rosca de Reyes? These are the prices in La Esperanza, Sam's, Walmart and Costco, so you can make the corresponding savings for January 6.

How much does the Rosca de Reyes cost? The data of La Esperanza, Sam’s, Walmart and Costco

Prices of the Rosca de Reyes in La Esperanza

This is the price and variety of Roscas de Reyes what offers The hope:

Nut thread: from 135 to 410 pesos

Thread filled with Cream: from 185 to 330 pesos

Bunny thread: 445 pesos

Rosca de Reyes prices at Sam’s

Here the prices of the Rosca de Reyes at Sam’s Club:

Traditional thread: 306 weights of 2 kg

Gourmet thread: 327 weights of 2 kg

Rosca de Reyes prices at Walmart

These are the prices and varieties of Rosca de Reyes at Walmart:

Thread filled with cream: 299 pesos

Thread filled with Chocolate: 299 pesos

Traditional rosca de reyes: 219 pesos (large)

Rosca de reyes Individual: 14 pesos

Rosca de Reyes prices at Costco

Know the prices of the Rosca de Reyes at Costco:

Cream filled thread: 324 pesos

Traditional king thread: 379 weights of 2kg

