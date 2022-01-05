Amaury Vergara prevented the arrival of Rodolfo Pizarro to the Flock

The decision not to return Rodolfo Pizarro to Chivas It was taken from the presidency of the Guadalajara. Amaury vergara was in charge of preventing the return of the Tamaulipas midfielder, so he had to enlist in the ranks of Striped.

The intention of the footballer who was active in the Inter Miami was to return to Mexican soccer to be in the orbit of Gerardo Martino Facing the Qatar World Cup, where his desire was to dress again in rojiblanco.

However, the same Amaury vergara would have been in charge of avoiding this situation, due to the series of disagreements that arose a few years ago during the departure of Pizarro from the fold in the summer of 2018.

It all came about when, prior to the 2018 Concacaf Champions League Final, the players of the Guadalajara showed their dissatisfaction with some measures adopted by the board chaired at that time by Jorge Vergara and in the company of José Luis Higuera on a trip to New York that took 12 hours.

Later, a few hours before the Final against Toronto, the footballers demonstrated with shirts with the legend “board of directors do your part” because the rojiblancos leaders had not paid the bonus for the Liga MX championship of the Clausura 2017.

Pizarro was one of the players who led that protest, which caused the annoyance of the board, who a few weeks later managed his departure to Monterrey with the excuse of the bad economic moment that the institution was going through and the famous “financial consolidation”.

And if that was not enough, Amaury vergara He sent a forceful message this Tuesday on his Twitter account, which apparently would be directed to Pizarro himself as to Eduardo López.

“Chivas is for all Mexican players, not all Mexican players are for Chivas”, Wrote the manager in social networks.

