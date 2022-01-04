To Expansion League! Cruz Azul sends player to Tepatitlán FC

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 03.01.2022 20:43:50





The Closing 2022 is about to start and from Cruz Azul they continue to make movements in their squad, confirming the departure of another of their players heading to the Expansion League.

The implicated is Andres Gudiño, who works as a goalkeeper and who will now defend the colors of the Tepatitlan FC in the second category of Mexican soccer.

“Welcome home! From champion to champion, Andres Gudiño (@andres_ggp) comes to defend the Alteños’ shirt, “wrote the Jalisco team on their social networks.

The goalkeeper will try to add experience in the Expansion League, because in the first team of the cement producers the owner of the goal is Jose de Jesus Corona, with Sebastian Jurado as his alternate.

Gudiño, a 24-year-old player, has just renewed his contract with the heavenly institution, which sees him as a valuable element for the future and who has already demonstrated his ability by playing six games of the Opening 2021 in which he granted seven goals.

Blue Cross continues to make changes to its staff, because in addition to saying goodbye to Gudiño there are also casualties from Orbelín Pineda, Jonathan Rodriguez, Luis Romo, Walter Montoya, Yoshimar Yotún and Roberto Alvarado.

In return, The Machine has made use of the services of people like Erik Lira, Carlos Rodriguez, Uriel antuna, Alejandro Mayorga and Christian Tabó.