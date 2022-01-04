She is the beautiful woman with whom Zague cheated on Paola Rojas

Luis Alberto Alves “Zague” It was aired by the program Chisme No Like, after the name of the alleged lover of the ex-footballer was aired, with whom he deceived the journalist Paola Rojas.

Zague He has been the victim of numerous scandals after some intimate videos that the athlete sent to his alleged lover were leaked a few years ago. The images went viral and caused various memes.

According to Gossip No Like, the alleged lover of the soccer expert is called Luz Piedad Martínez, with whom he would have had a relationship while he was married to Paola Rojas.

The woman of Colombian origin assured that, as a result of her relationship with the famous soccer player, she had a daughter whom Zague unfortunately does not recognize as part of her family.

After she informed him that she was pregnant, the former soccer player would have decided to distance himself and, so far, he has not approached his daughter or at least that is what the entertainment program reported.

Zague’s alleged lover explained that she is fighting cancer, which is why she asked for the support of her sentimental ex-partner to pay for her daughter’s expenses. It is unknown if he got any response.

