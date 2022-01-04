Historical! Apple, the first company to exceed 3 billion dollars in market value – El Financiero

The market capitalization of Apple Inc. briefly surpassed $ 3 trillion on Monday, breaking another record and underscoring how the pandemic has fueled the rise of big tech companies.

Shares of Apple rose as much as 3 percent to trade at $ 182.88 this afternoon on Wall Street., before reducing part of the profit. From a low reached in early October, Apple has added nearly $ 700 billion to its market capitalization.

The iPhone maker’s stock price has risen steadily for years, gaining more than 200 percent since COVID-19 put the world in check in early 2020 and underscored how vital technology is to work. , education, entertainment and connection.

These are all markets in which Apple has a profound impact through its hardware, software and multimedia services, and that has contributed to its becoming the first company in history to hit the $ 3 trillion mark, approximately 17 months after breaking the $ 2 trillion mark.

Despite concerns about chip shortages, as well as reports that iPhone demand is starting to decline and the prospect of rising interest rates, investors large and small have focused on the worldwide popularity of Apple products, the potential of new products to maintain the steady growth of its sales to continue to buy shares day after day.

“I never thought I’d see a market capitalization of $ 3 trillion, but it really speaks to Apple’s prospects for the next five to 10 years,” said Patrick Burton, co-portfolio manager at MainStay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund, which owns about 2.75 million Apple shares.

“We feel very good about the prospects and continue to see significant opportunities in the future, with a stable iPhone franchise and growth drivers for both services and new products. It really has been a great growth value and the valuation is sustainable”.