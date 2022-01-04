Faculty of Medicine postpones return to face-to-face classes – Noticieros Televisa

The School of Medicine of the UNAM reported, on Monday, January 3, 2021, that the rEgress to classes, for those who follow the annual school calendar, will be on January 6 in the virtual mode.

We recommend: Thousands of students return to face-to-face classes after vacation; SEP asks to comply with covid measures

The decision of the Faculty is due to the high incidence of covid-19 cases that have been registered in recent days.

Based on the consultation with the Commission of Experts on COVID, they are informed that the epidemiological conditions reported by the Ministry of Health for CDMX show a high incidence of covid-19 cases. For this reason, the return to classes, for those who follow the ‘annual’ school calendar, will be on January 6 in the virtual mode “, reported the Faculty.

He then detailed that this measure will only apply, for the moment, to all school groups of the first two years of the Surgeon Degree, while the rest will continue with their face-to-face practices.

“It will be informed, in due course, about the practices of the DICIM programmed in the Faculty of Medicine for the third and fourth years, who will continue with all academic activities in the assigned clinical fields. The Undergraduate Medical Internship and the Social Service will be developed, based on the indications established by each health institution ”, the text continues.

He also detailed that in a few days he will be informed about the return to classes for the degrees of Basic Biomedical, Physiotherapy, Forensic Science, Neurosciences and Human Nutrition, which is planned for the second half of January.

With information from the UNAM Faculty of Medicine

JPG