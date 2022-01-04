Chivas would accept the return of Chofis López

The return of

Javier Eduardo ‘Chofis’ López

to Liga BBVA MX, if it’s posible. The Mexican attacker is in the plans of the San Jose Earthquakes but the whole of the MLS seems to have missed a great opportunity to retain him in their ranks.

From the hand of Matías Almeyda, the ‘Chofis‘ Lopez He was one of the best players in the Earthquakes the previous season. That is why the team extended the footballer’s loan, but it has already passed on December 31, 2021 and they did not deposit the equivalent amount.

It may interest you: The latest offer from Chivas to renew Alexis Vega



This is the official calendar of the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament

‘Chofis’ López would return to Chivas

It is because of this situation that Chivas I would not frown upon the return of ‘Chofis‘ Lopez. According to information from David Medrano, beyond the Flock separated him at some point from the squad, they would accept his return for the Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022.

The possible low of Alexis vega, who has not yet decided whether to renew his contract with Chivas or accept the offer of another team in the Liga BBVA MX, has made the Flock seek to “protect yourself” and hiring the ‘Chofis‘ Lopez It would be a way to do it, taking into account that they would not pay anything for it, since they are the owners of their letter.

@SJEarthquakes

The numbers of the ‘Chofis’ López

It was a spectacular year for Javier. After arriving with many doubts to the whole of California, he ended up being one of the darlings of the fans and his own teammates. He was even named the MVP of the last season.

The ‘Chofis‘ Lopez He played a total of 32 games with the shirt of the Earthquakes, in which he was able to score 12 goals and give three assists. The closing of the campaign was spectacular, as he dispatched a hat-trick and a double in consecutive games, wrapping himself in a scoring streak that did not stop.

It might interest you: Chicharito and La Chofis López, nominated for the best of the year in MLS

