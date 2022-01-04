‘Canelo’ and Max Verstappen received together in 2022

The undisputed champion of the super middlemen Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and the monarch of the 2021 season in Formula 1 Max verstappen, they agreed on a New Years Eve party held in Miami, Florida, where together with their family and friends they said goodbye to 2021 and welcomed 2022.

It was Munir Somoya, the physical trainer of the fighter from Guadalajara who released one of the first images de Álvarez with the Formula 1 world champion through his Instagram account.

Too A video was revealed in which both athletes share tequila shots accompanied by their friends and family to the rhythm of mariachi music.

More of Max with Saul Alvarez today pic.twitter.com/SV8STEDGje – archive max (@archivemaxv) January 3, 2022

‘Canelo’ Alvarez Y Max verstappen had a dream 2021 for both, the Mexican managed to become the Unified Super Middleweight Champion; while the Dutch conquered your first title in the premier category of motorsport.

The tapatío points to the cruiserweight championships held by Ilunga Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu, for his part, the Red Bull driver will look revalidate its Formula 1 championship with a new generation of single-seaters that will debut this year.

