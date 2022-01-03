Official exchange for Luis Romo and Charly Rodríguez

The exchange between Cruz Azul and Rayados de Monterrey is a fact. A few moments ago the arrival of the midfielder was made official Luis Romo to the Monterrey squad and that of Carlos Rodriguez to the square of the capital, with the arrival of the latter to the CDMX to report in the Noria.

The news comes after a series of speculations that at times made bartering seem distant, it was even mentioned that “CharlyI was reluctant to go to the Machine. All this has been left in the past with the arrival of blunt to Monterrey and of Rodriguez to Mexico City.

Romo’s departure joins that of Roberto Alvarado, Walter Montoya, Yoshimar Yotún and Orbelín Pineda. Precisely the celestial directive was willing to let one of their referents such as Romo leave so that the same thing that with Orbelín would not happen to them, a footballer with whom they did not reach an agreement to renew their contractual relationship and

ended up going to Celta de Vigo

as a free agent, that is, without the capital institution receiving nothing in return.

To the casualties of Alvarado, Montoya, Pineda and Romo, could be added that of the Uruguayan forward Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez, whose departure to soccer from Saudi Arabia to join Al Nassr FC seems imminent.

To cover the affected areas, the Machine has already made official the incorporation of some elements, such as the Uruguayan Christian Tabó and the Mexicans Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga.

Everything indicates that those led by the Peruvian Juan Reynoso They would still be looking for more reinforcements, there is even talk that they would have already made a proposal for the Argentine forward and Boca Juniors star, Cristian Pavon, as well as by the young squad player from Los Pumas, Erik Lira.

Romo and Charly numbers

Romo leaves the de la Noria after four seasons, 65 games, nine goals, 15 assists. During their time, the cement manufacturers won the titles of the 2021 Guardians Tournament in the Liga BBVA MX and the Champion of Champions of that same year.

Meanwhile, Carlos Rodríguez is leaving Monterrey, the team with which he debuted in 2016, after having achieved two Concachampions in 2019 and 2021, respectively, in addition to a Liga BBVA MX in 2019 and the Copa MX in 2020.

According to what has transpired, the substitute for the young 24-year-old midfielder would be in Rodolfo Pizarro, who would return to the team led by Javier Aguirre, after his time in MLS soccer with Inter Miami.