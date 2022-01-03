“He is a sick person”: Frida Muñoz breaks the silence about Julio César Chávez Jr.

A few weeks after the boxer, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. lashed out at his wife, Frida Muñoz, pointing to her as unfaithful and assuring that they were in the process of divorce, it is now she who broke the silence and reflected on her love life.

It was during an interview for the program “Despierta América” ​​that the young woman who was also a partner of Edgar Guzmán López, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who was assassinated in 2008, the current partner of Chávez Jr. lives a stormy relationship with the boxer.

“I have been through difficult things with my partners and now I say ‘something good I have to learn,” said the Chávez Jr. partner.

Later, the young woman commented openly about her problems faced by the Mexican boxer regarding his illness;

“What happens is that he is a good person, he is the father of my children, and I love him very much, I am not going to speak ill of him because it would be respect for my children and their parents, they also know the problem or the It has been difficult to deal with his illness, but at the end of the day he is a sick person that he does not know what he is saying ”, he commented.

Does Chávez Jr. need therapy?

Despite the fact that Julio César frequently uses social networks to harm his wife, Muñoz assures that his love is stronger than everything and that is why he has not spoken out against him;

“I do love him, so they can tell me ‘ah, what he said about you’, I love him very much, after my daughter Frida’s father, he is the only person who has ever existed in mine.”

She added that she does not judge Chávez Jr. since she knows his situation, where he comes from a very difficult childhood, who is repeating the same patterns of his father, at which time he was not treated and therefore has not been broken the cycle

“That’s why he continues like this, and he’s sick. He tries to evade his feelings, taking pills, blaming others, but unfortunately he has not wanted to treat himself, or admit that he has it, and in the meantime he cannot be cured,” he said.

Lastly, Frida Muñoz denied having any kind of contact with the family of “El Chapo” Guzmán, highlighting that they did not find her romance with the son of Julio César Chávez and that is why she preferred to distance herself completely from the relatives of her eldest daughter .

