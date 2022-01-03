Does Chicharito Hernández have a new partner?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Does Javier “Chicharito” Hernández have a new partner? The top scorer in the history of the Mexican National Team was caught during the holidays with Nicole, who was supposed to be the new girlfriend of the Mexican gunner.

A few days ago the rumor began to rise that Chicharito Hernández could have a new couple named Nicole, with whom “CH14” would have celebrated Christmas and New Years. The journalist Nesslie Carrillo, stated on her Instagram account that Nicole and Javier were seen together a few months ago at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“Apparently the soccer player #javierhernandez Chicharito already has a new love and take a good look at him, the girl’s name is Nicole. And a few months ago they were seen at the Beverly Hills Hotel very affectionate, “said Carrillo in the description of the photograph.

Similarly, in the Chamonic3 account, both videos and photos were leaked where the ex-Manchester United with a young woman, who is supposed to be Nicole enjoying their winter vacations. “Chicharito did have a great time these parties accompanying Nicole, her new prospect,” are the words that accompany the video of the account.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández rested after a very good season with LA Galaxy where he scored a total of 17 goals and two assists in 21 games played. Starting in 20 of these meetings and averaging 83 minutes per game.