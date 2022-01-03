Cruz Azul has lost more than 100 goals in the winter market

With the departures of ‘Cabecita’ and ‘Piojo’, the celestial squad loses the elements with the highest offensive production in recent tournaments

MEXICO — Blue Cross has let go 103 goals so far the winter market. The Machine, during this period of transfers, has shed its two top scorers, Jonathan Rodriguez Y Roberto Alvarado, who added 79 points with the light blue shirt, of which 50 are from ‘Cabecita’ and 19 from ‘Piojo’.

The Machine has gotten rid of seven players who contributed goals with the cement team. The most sensitive loss to the offense will be that of Jonathan Rodríguez, who was the top scorer for Cruz Azul, after adding 50 goals with Cruz Azul since his arrival for the Clausura 2019.

‘Cabecita’ and ‘Piojo’ were the main celestial scorers. Imago7

In addition to losing their best man to the attack, the cement makers also traded Roberto Alvarado, who was his second highest scorer with 19 goals, since the Apertura 2018, the first contest of the ‘Piojo’ with the La Noria team.

With the outputs of Jonathan Rodriguez and of Roberto Alvarado, Julio Cesar Domínguez remains as the top scorer of Blue Cross, with 16 since his debut in 2007. However, ‘Cata’ is the oldest footballer in the current squad of the cement producers and works as a central defender.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Oberlin Pineda, who was the fourth player of the Machine with the most scores, also left the heavenly institution to embark on his journey to European football. Pineda came to Blue Cross in 2019 and since then he has made 13 goals.

Behind Santiago Giménez, Pablo Aguilar, Bryan Angulo and Adrián Aldrete, was Luis Romo, who will represent Monterrey for the Clausura 2022, but before going to the Rayados he scored nine goals with La Maquina, a team he arrived in 2020.

One step down from Romo, he finds himself Yoshimar Yotún, a footballer who arrived at La Maquina for 2019 and from that moment he was present on the scoreboard eight times.

With three annotations appears Walter montoya, who lived two stages with the cement group. The first occurred between 2018 and 2019; while the second was between 2020 and 2021.

Finally, there is Josué Reyes, a youth squad Blue Cross who debuted in 2020, but managed to do something with the light blue shirt.

THE GOALS THAT CRUZ AZUL HAS LOST IN THE WINTER MARKET

Jonathan Rodríguez – 50 goals

Roberto Alvarado – 19 goals

Orbelín Pineda – 13 goals

Luis Romo – 9 goals

Yoshimar Yotún – 8 goals

Walter Montoya – 3 goals

Josué Reyes – 1 goal