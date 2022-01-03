Another Mexican in Argentina? Atlas would yield to one of his champions

The Red and Black of the Atlas would yield on loan to one of their defenses. The club for which it began to sound …

A few days before the start of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, the Liga MX teams make their latest movements in the local transfer market, knowing that they will have one more period for international negotiations. In this sense, Atlas is one of the teams that has hardly had any movements, except ensure the purchase of two fundamental footballers who were on loan.

After finalizing the purchase option of Julián Quiñones, Los Rojinegros were also able to complete the purchase of Luis ‘Hueso’ Reyes, who was on loan from America. And in order to debug the template and be able to give your own elements minutes to quote them, the Guadalajara team would release one of their homegrown players, who was part of the 2021 Grita México Apertura champion squad.

According to the Jalisco TV sports site, Duro de Marcar, Brayton Vázquez will drop the Foxes due to lack of participation and would leave for Argentina on loan. “WITHDRAWAL FROM ATLAS! Brayton Vázquez will leave on loan in the absence of minutes. Argentina is one of the options for his future”they wrote on their Twitter.

According to various reports from Argentine partisan media, The 23-year-old defender could be loaned to Colón de Santa Fe, who in the year that has just ended was champion of the Professional League Cup. In the last Opening 2021, Diego Martín Cocca did not give him time on the court in none of the encounters.

The second Mexican in Argentina?

It should be remembered that, in the event of Brayton Vázquez’s departure to that country, it would be the second Aztec element in the local league of Argentina. And it is that the one born in San Luis Potosí, Luca Martínez Dupuy, since the end of 2020 that plays in the first division of Rosario Central, a club in which he has already excelled on several occasions.