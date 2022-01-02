This Serie A team was saved from saying ‘goodbye’ to Serie A

Salernitana was saved before the end of the year from being excluded in Italian football

January 01, 2022 18:12 hs

Salernitana has not had a very pleasant stay in the new Serie A season, in addition to occupying the last place in the general table, the Salerno team has had to face a tough decision from the Italian federation regarding its future in the top division and the rest of the season.

The FIGC prohibits that two or more clubs have the same owner, to avoid the monopoly of institutions, and this was incurred by the French team Ribéry for having the same owner as Lazio. For this reason, the team had until 12am on January 1, 2022 to get a new owner or at least a formal offer for the team so as not to be excluded in the middle of the current season.

And after exhausting all the existing possibilities for the team’s permanence in Serie A, Salernitana was given the “New Year’s miracle” by finding a buyer before the deadline expired. Just two minutes (11:58 pm on December 31) separated Salernitana from their exclusion from Serie A, so after accepting the offer, they were given a new 45-day period to finalize the negotiation.

With this, the new owner of the Salernitana would be the businessman Danilo Iervolino, who agreed to acquire the Salerno institution within the time limit allowed and thereby saved the permanence of the garnet team. The president will be one of the youngest owners of Serie A, but after the acquisition of Salernitana, they already predict that with his brilliance at the head of the team, he will be able to save himself from sporting relegation.