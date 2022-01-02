“Suspend? There is a protocol and we have to respect it”

MADRID – Carlo Ancelotti responded to the words of Xavi Hernández in which, the Barcelona coach complained that the day in LaLiga was not suspended due to the casualties that there are in all the teams due to Covid-19.

“It is quite a complicated subject. I respect everyone’s opinion because everyone has their own. There are many affected teams, like us against Athletic Bilbao. Lay off? There is a protocol, we can give an opinion but we must respect it. Before making this type of decision, the protocol would have to be changed. It is quite fair because we have already been on hiatus, we have not had games for months … This pandemic is quite under control. We can and we have to continue ”, commented the Real Madrid coach.

Angel Martinez / Getty Images

LaLiga protocol requires you to play as long as you have 13 first-team chips and it is something voted by the clubs themselves after the 2020 lockdown.

Real Madrid recovers for the first game of 2022 Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Thibaut Courtois, already recovered from their positives for coronavirus. As for the Belgian, Ancelotti was clear and said that he saw him “very well, he has had no symptoms and has done a little individual work at home giving good feelings.” Vinícius Júnior and Luka Jovic tested positive and, for now, they will be out.

The whites play their game against Getafe on Sunday in which Ancelotti wants his team not to fail to continue at the top of the standings without trouble. It could be an opportunity to see Eden Hazard again on the pitch.

Hazard is fine. He came out of the last game with more confidence, he had opportunities and commitment … It may be an important piece for tomorrow, but I will wait a bit to give the line-up ”.

However, with the new year, rumors are already beginning about the signings that may reach the Santiago Bernabéu in the medium term. One of them is Kylian Mbappé. Ancelotti did not want to get wet about the arrival of the French forward from the month of June.

“I don’t know, we think about continuing to fight for the titles. It is an interesting moment because we return to LaLiga, we have the Cup on Wednesday, we return to Arabia for the Super Cup … It is an important moment. The last thing I think about is what will happen on June 30 ”, the Madrid coach apologized.

Even Carletto was also asked about the option of the new Bernabéu opening with Mbappé and Erling Haaland dressed as Madridistas. Ancelotti limited himself to closing his appearance saying that “what I want is that when the new stadium opens is to be sitting on the bench regardless of the players …”.