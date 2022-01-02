Kansas City: Sylvester Stallone to star in Paramount Plus series





The drama will be written by “Boardwalk Empire” creator Terence Winter, who is also serving as showrunner.

For

The Oscar® nominee Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, The Expendables) will be starring in the Paramount + crime drama series titled Kansas city, which comes from the co-creator of the hit hit Yellowstone, Taylor sheridan. This marks Sheridan’s last Paramount + project after making the series. Mayor of Kingstown Y 1883.

Stallone will play an Italian mobster from New York City named Sal, who is forced to relocate to the most unlikely place: Kansas City, Missouri. Set today, the legendary mobster faces the surprising task of reestablishing his Italian mob family in the modernized city of Kansas City. There, Sal meets surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power.

“Taylor is a prolific creator due to the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds”said the executive producer David C. Glasser it’s a statement. “To be able to have the legendary and transcendent Sylvester play one of these characters is a true privilege. And on top of that, we have Terence producing the project with us, who is responsible for some of the most captivating and deeply respected television shows in history. We are delighted that ViacomCBS has partnered with us to help tell this story ».

The series is a production of MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle Y Bob yari as executive producers. Terence winter Y Taylor sheridan They also serve as executive producers along with Sylvester Stallone Y Braden aftergood through its banner Balboa Productions.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related