Incredible numbers: Canelo Álvarez’s total win in 2021

Saul Canelo Alvarez will start in 2022 with the aim of seeking to dominate another category after having become the absolute king of the Super Middleweight division. With the great victory obtained against Caleb Plant, the Mexican was crowned as the holder of all the belts of the aforementioned weight.

Now the tapatío is preparing to compete in cruiserweight, where he will seek a new title, but in 2021 Canelo Alvarez He had it on the ring three times, and in them he not only demonstrated his talent as the best pound for pound on the planet, he also made it clear that he is a machine to generate money with all the proceeds based on using his fists.

Canelo opened 2021 fighting in February against Yildirim, whom he defeated without problems.

The Mexican faced Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders and closed the year by defeating Plant, and although they have been great defenses and conquests in the ring, they have also meant large gains. Against the Turkish-born, which took place on February 27 last year and ended with a third round KO, he raised $ 30 million: $ 20 million for the fight and the remainder for sponsorships and broadcast rights.

Before the British, Canelo Alvarez returned to handing his fans a fast track victory. At AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, he managed to knock his opponent down in the eighth round, later enjoying the $ 35 million in revenue, making it clear that he was the most profitable fighter on the scene.

Canelo became the absolute champion of the Super Middleweight category, although he will not make a defense again

Finally, the tapatío closed his 2021 against Caleb Plant, where he again managed to prevail by knockout. And for the first time in his career, he became the absolute champion of a division, but again he returned to report incredible earnings: 40 million dollars just for getting in the ring, although he ended up taking 100 million more from ticket sales, sponsorships and TV.

How much was Canelo’s annual collection?

In total, just for showing up three times, Canelo Alvarez managed to disburse $ 205 million if the earnings from the aforementioned fights are added. But these numbers are finally an estimate, since it is believed that it may be a little more.

To this we must also add the different projects that the Guadalajara has in his business side, with which he makes it clear that he is not only a great boxer, but also works as the fighter who generates the most money. Now, with his sights set on winning a cruiserweight title, the native of Guadalajara wants to continue expanding his legend and, obviously, his pocketbook.