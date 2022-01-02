“He had the advantage”: Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate gave the reasons for his failure at Mercedes

The 2022 Formula 1 season will feature many major changes. One of them will be the partner of Lewis hamilton in Mercedes. After five seasons with the German team, Valtteri Bottas will give up his seat to George Russell and set out on his way to Alfa Romeo. The Finnish driver has already said goodbye to the team and in a recent interview he explained the factors behind his supposed “failure”.

The duo made up of Lewis hamilton and Valtteri Bottas awarded Mercedes five Constructors’ World Cups in a row. However, the new Alfa Romeo driver was never in a position to fight the British racer for the world title and explained what the three fundamental reasons were. One of them was his own teammate.

Bottas finished third in the Drivers’ World Championship

“Honestly, I feel like on my best days, whether it’s in a race or qualifying, I’m invincible. Unfortunately, I don’t always have the best days, “said Bottas in dialogue with” The Race. ” “Where I feel I failed, obviously, is not winning the drivers’ championship. But it was not simple with Lewis, he always had the advantage. It’s a very mental sport and I think one of Lewis’s strengths is consistency and he rarely has weekends off, ”he added.

After naming the inconsistency already Lewis hamilton as determining factors of not being able to fight for the title, Valtteri Bottas assured that luck was not on his side either. “In these five years, there have been times when I don’t know if I should cry or laugh at my luck, because I really don’t feel like I was the luckiest driver with many things,” he said.

In his five years at Mercedes, the Finn scored ten Grand Prix victories, although his performance was unfortunately overshadowed by the seven-time world champion. The one in charge of having that pressure in 2022 will be the young George Russell, while Bottas will replace the retired Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo.

Mercedes had 11 wins in the 2021 season

Mercedes’ encouraging message about Lewis Hamilton’s future

After losing the Drivers’ World Championship to Max Verstappen on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Lewis hamilton He questioned its continuity in 2022. The silence of the British driver did not help calm the rumors, although a message on social networks from the German team excited the fans.

“Adversity leads some to slow down. To others, to break records ”, published the Mercedes Twitter account, with a photo of Hamilton. The seven-time world champion was just one lap away from breaking Michael Schumacher’s record and everything seems to indicate that in 2022 he will try again.