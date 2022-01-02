Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico January 1, 2022 – El Sol de México

Gasoline in Mexico begins the year with a slight increase in its price; However, it was something that was planned before the update of the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS).

On December 31, 2021, the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) published the agreement of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit with the Federal Government to promote a fiscal stimulus towards fuels and thus keep the price of gasoline below 21 pesos.

However, this Saturday the prices of gasoline in the country dawned, according to the Intelligence System for the Monitoring of the Gasoline Market (CHASM):

The average of price of gasoline in the country During the first day of the new year and until January 7, it is 20.54 pesos the Magna; 22.62 Premium; and diesel, 22.03 pesos.

In the Mexico City, the Magna received the 2022 in 21.37 pesos; the Premium, 23.42 pesos; and diesel, 22.33 pesos.

➡️ What is the IEPS and how will it affect the price of gasoline in January?

At Mexico state, the price of Magna gasoline is 20.54 pesos; Premium, 22.62 pesos, while diesel at 21.79 pesos.

Fuel prices vary according to the brand and area where it is purchased.

What is the IEPS?

East tax it has been charged in the country since 1982 and applies to products and services that have a social impact or whose consumption is unwanted; for example, cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, products with added sugars, with a large amount of calories, or gasoline and fossil fuels, among others.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

Generally the tax rate It is calculated on the cost of the product and is added to it to give as a result the price we pay for any of the products or services subject to this tax.

With information from Yahir Fragoso