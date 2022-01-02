Exatlón México: this is how the Cázares brothers celebrated the new year (VIDEO)

Nostalgia always comes with the celebration of new Year, beautiful memories are left behind to now take a step into the future with new goals and that is why people around the world gather to celebrate euphorically, such is the case of the Cázares brothers from Exatlón México.

Ernesto and Aristeo are two of the most beloved athletes in reality show history, they were champions in the first and second seasons, respectively, and thanks to the show they gained enormous popularity.

A few hours ago Cázares brothers shared a series of videos on social networks where they are appreciated receiving the new Year in a place in Mexico City, both are very enthusiastic and happy to share the moment together.

The multi-champion appears in one segment Mati Alvarez and you can also see how Ernesto’s girlfriend arrives at the place where they are meeting, in addition, the brothers play with some sparklers and count down together.

Will Aristeo and Ernesto go to Exatlón: All Star?

The fifth season of Exatlon Mexico will end prematurely to start editing as soon as possible All star, which will feature 20 of the best contenders in the show’s history.

The guests will be champions, finalists and some spoiled by the public and at the moment the attendance of a few has been confirmed, among which stand out Ernesto Cázares, Heliud Pulido, Patricio Araujo and Javier Márquez.

On the other hand, recently the Realitube Show channel revealed a video in which it is heard to say Aristeo Cázares that he was invited, but what You will NOT attend the Exatlon: All Star.

Although the official start date of this modality has not been revealed, it is speculated that it could be during the first weeks of February.

DRM