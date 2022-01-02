‘Carlos Vela and Chicharito would join the Mexican National Team’

Carlos candle Y Javier Hernandez They are Mexican referents in the MLS, but neither of them are part of the Mexican team, and to Efrain Juarez, who knows them well, since they are of the same generation, they are players who would contribute a lot to the Tricolor, and they have shown it in their teams LAFC Y LA Galaxy, respectively.

“People of that quality more than necessary, it always adds up because the national team is the most important and the greatest, and there is no one above it, of course they would add and it is the reality, because having the best always helps, but It is difficult to speak from afar and I don’t know, I don’t understand the circumstances, there will be reasons and the protagonists will know why.

“When they talk about them, they are major words in this country and that is why it is a pride to know them, that they are Mexican and hopefully more will come. They are doing things well, here they respect them a lot, they are spoken a lot, they are a fundamental part of their teams , but also from the league for the growth it is having, “he told RECORD.

Juárez, who was the Under 17 World Champion in 2005 with Sailing, and with the Chicharito He played a U-20 World Cup in 2007, explained what both players have done in the United States.

“With Charles I talk a lot, with Javier We have never played against it, the pandemic has made these two difficult years, but you know and understand what I think of it. Carlos is the top scorer in the history of the league, nothing more, and Javier had an injury issue that complicated him, but if we see his numbers they are impressive and if he had played all the games maybe it would have been Champion scorer ”, he pointed out.