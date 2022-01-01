Lupita Nyong’o is named one of the most beautiful women of 2021

Lupita Nyong’o has participated in productions such as Star Wars and Black Panther. | Photo: AFP.

The actress of Mexican and Kenyan origin, Lupita Nyong’o was considered one of the most beautiful women of 2021, according to the list of “The 100 most beautiful faces of 2021” (The 100 Most Beautiful Faces) Realized by TC Candler Y The Independent Critics.

Nyong’o who was born in Mexico in the early 1980s, She was ranked 57th on the list of the most beautiful women in the world in 2021.

The actress and model was placed in the ranking just behind Emma Watson, which ranked 55th and the Cuban-American, Anna de Armas in 51.

However, it was Lalisa manobal, known as “Lisa”, of Thai origin, who was crowned in the first place as the woman with the most beautiful face of 2021.

Thus, Lisa joined the women who since 1990 have taken the number one site of the most beautiful faces, among which the following stand out: Yael shelbia, Lindsay Lohan, Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman, Emma Watson Y Tzuyu.

The other beautiful women of 2021

In addition to Lupita nyong’o, in the published list of 100 most beautiful women of 2021 there are also:

Priyanka Chopra | site 99

Natalie Portman | site 100

Who is Lupita Nyong’o?

Lupita Nyong’o was born in Mexico after her Kenyan parents migrated to Mexico for work reasons.

During his early years he lived in Kenya, however he returned to Mexico when he was 16 years old to learn Spanish.

Is Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress for his participation in the Steve McQueen film, “12 years of slavery“.