Erling Haaland reveals he will play in Spain

It seems to be a fact that

Erling haaland

will not continue in the Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian forward surprised to reveal what his next destination will be, once he leaves the football of the Bundesliga.

Haaland It is the great objective of several teams in Europe. Even the Bayern Munich and the PSG seem to have shown an interest in Norwegian at some point, although they have too Barcelona Y Real Madrid.

Haaland says where he will play

According to information from Diario AS, Erling haaland revealed that he will play in Spain. The Norwegian is on vacation in Marbella and when asked about his future, he limited himself to answering: “I will play here.” Time to excite the fans of The Spanish league, with having another player with reflectors in the tournament.

Real Madrid has been the most interested for a few months. Different media indicate that the intention of Florentino Pérez is to reunite the norwegian with Kylian Mbappé, to form a front of fear. It should be remembered that the Frenchman is already a free player and will be able to sign with the team he wants.

However, the Barcelona has entered the fight for Haaland. The directive culé has indicated to the young forward like one of the objectives of Xavi Hernandez, along with other players like Mazraoui of Ajax, in addition to César Azpilicueta Y Andreas Christensen, both of the Chelsea.

Wherever I go Haaland It will be the signing of the year in Europe. Not only because of what any club could pay, taking into account that its termination clause is around 75 million euros, but also because of the scoring capacity it has. At Borussia Dortmund accumulates more annotations than games and the same happened in his previous clubs, such as the Salzburg.

