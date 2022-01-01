Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel responds to Lukaku after explosive statements

Editorial Mediotiempo and Reuters

The Belgian forward’s comments Romelu lukaku about his unhappy with life in the Chelsea “they don’t help” and will attract unnecessary attention, said the ‘Blues’ coach on Friday, Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku said to Sky Italia what is discontent with the Tuchel system, while admitting that would like to return to Inter Milan, from Serie A, at some point in his career.

“I’m not happy with the situation, that’s normal. I think the coach chose to play with another drawing, the only thing I can do is not give up and continue being a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I am not going to throw in the towel, “the Belgian mentioned in that interview.

Faced with the situation, the coach of the English team assured that they would not pay more attention to said statements, in addition to ensuring that his words are not reflected with the attitude he has within the club.

“We don’t like it, of course. Brings a noise we don’t need and doesn’t help“, said the German strategist to journalists in the previous one of the party of the Chelsea against the Liverpool of this Sunday.”We do not want to give it more importance than it really has, “he added.

“It is easy to take sentences out of context, shorten lines, make news and then realize that it is not so bad,” he added. “We can take the time to try to understand what is happening because does not reflect the daily work, attitude and demeanor that Romelu displays here at Cobham“.

Lukaku left Inter in August and returned to Chelsea for a second stint with the team, in a deal worth a record value for the club of 97.5 million pounds, which is equivalent to more than 131.7 million dollars.