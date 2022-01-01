A statue of Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir in India

Calangute.- A statue of the Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo It has caused an uproar in the southern Indian state of Goa, whose inhabitants accuse authorities of callousness for honoring a sports star from the former colonial power.

Several protesters with black flags gathered at the scene after the statue was unveiled this week in the city of Calangute.

The protesters expressed their anger that the authorities have ignored sports stars from India and chose instead a player from Portugal, the country from which Goa gained independence in 1961.

Micky Fernandes, a former international player originally from Goa, said this election was “painful” and that it has been experienced as a “hangover” from Portuguese rule.

Ronaldo is the best player in the world but we should still have the statue of a Goa player, “Fernandes told AFP.

Most of present-day India gained independence in 1947. On the other hand, Goa, after an armed conflict with the Portuguese colonial power, became self-governing territory administered by the Indian federal government in 1961, and was admitted as a full state of India in 1987.

