warn of brake problems in these Mitsubishi

If you are the owner of a car Mitsubishi of the following models, you better take it to review, as they are convening together the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) and own Automotive company Japanese. In particular it is about the model Mitsubishi ASX 2013, 2014 and 2015 due to failures in the man brakeor –also called “parking” – under certain circumstances as detailed in this Quick Alert.

It’s about a Preventive Action Service that Mitsubishi Motors from Mexico is implementing this defect in the rear part of the handbrake, where the central axle may show oxidation when in contact with water or a humid environment, so its operation may be abnormal or even allow movement of the vehicle when it is parked.

Regarding the cars that were marketed until January 31, 2019, it is estimated that at least 6,269 owners of these cars have already been notified, and that once the technician of the Brand’s Authorized Dealer Network can inspect them and decide that no repairs or changes are required to your unit as it is out of danger.

Of the more than 6 thousand cars in question of the Mitsubishi ASX model that are estimated to be affected by this problem, from the year 2013 only 290 units correspond, 34 thousand 720 for the year 2014 and 2 thousand 259 of the 2015 model of these vehicles.

We recommend Purpose: Save money for the new year, tips to achieve it

If he number serial or VIN your car is on file with the company for a Preventive Service Action the company will seek to contact you through email If they have this information to contact you and inform you if you need to take your car to the agency.

The signature clarifies that all these revisions must go through inspection at its dealerships by its trained staff and in the event of detecting the problem, proceed with the replacement comprehensive rear parking brake module for brand new parts at no cost to the client.

We suggest you read Do you have little income? These tips will help you save money fast

Both the professional evaluation such as the change of the pieces if it is determined that it is necessary will be expenses with which the company and the consumer you will not have to shell out money.

If you are the owner of one of the vehicles called for review, you can check online with your serial number if it is from the units called for review, for which you must schedule your appointment in advance.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the Tips section of My Pocket.