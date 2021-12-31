Statistics reveal how Pumas UNAM will fare in the Clausura 2022

While the Stove Soccer moves in the MX League with the exits of the establishment and the possible signings, the Pumas of the UNAM from Andres Lillini work in the facilities of the property of Quarry, with the illusion of being able to improve what has been done in the two championships that he played at the local level during 2021, with the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament.

However, in the last hours a report emerged that does not allow them to be too optimistic to the university. This is a calculation published by the American site specialized in sports statistics Five Thirty Eight, about who are the main candidates to win the title of Aztec soccer champion.

On purpose, the Pumas of the UNAM, they are not even in the top ten. What’s more, to add insult to injury, you only have a one percent chance of being the winner of the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX. Along the same lines, although at least it increases a little, his chances of qualifying for the final are eight percent.

Likewise, based on the computation generated by the aforementioned site, the highest candidate to take the Closure are the Rayados of Monterrey. Then, in order, they follow: the Eagles of America, Cruz Azul, the Tigres of the UANL, Santos Laguna, León, Pachuca, Atlas, the Chivas de Guadalajara, Atlas, Puebla and there just the Auriazul.

Although the statistics do not give much to generate pride, there are teams that are worse than him National University Club. For example: Necaxa, the Bravos de Juárez, Atlético de San Luis, the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and Mazatlán Fútbol Club, which do not even reach a 1% chance of celebrating as the winners of the League.