Roberto Alvarado and the tense moment when he was reminded of his ‘Americanist’ past

Roberto Alvarado debuted in style with the shirt of Chivas de Guadalajara. The Mexican midfielder was present on the scoreboard in the flock’s 3-0 victory against the Necaxa just one day after his presentation as the brand new signing of the rojiblancos for the Closing 2022.

On the day of his presentation, the calm with which he attended to the media and the words he dedicated to him is remembered Ricardo Peláez, with whom he coincided when both were part of Blue Cross. However, there was a tense moment at the press conference when he was reminded of his Americanist past.

A very young ‘Piojo’ Alvarado declared before the cameras that he followed the azulcrema team and was the number 1 fan of Claudio Lopez, Argentine striker and to whom he owes his nickname ‘Piojo’. Alvarado cut his losses and affirmed that it was a few words from the past and that now it is only due to Chivas.

“Now if I’m going to say it, as a child I was going to América. I was a fan of América and Claudio ‘Piojo’ López. And when my father had the uniforms made, I told him to call mine ‘Piojo’, I I was like six or seven years old“Alvarado had said. “I once said something but it’s a thing of the past”, was his reply to the reminder of his previous words ..

The also international with Mexico is part of a new transfer policy of the rojiblanco club where, in addition to prioritizing talent, the behavior off the courts of the players will also be taken into account, something that Roberto Alvarado fulfills perfectly after several years with an impeccable attitude.